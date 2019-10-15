GRAND ISLAND - A 15-year-old female student at Grand Island Senior High brought illegal substances to school Friday and gave another student cocaine to consume while inside the building, Grand Island police say.
Police recovered .3 of a gram, “which is a typical smallish user amount,” Police Capt. Jim Duering said.
She is being referred to the Hall County Attorney's office for prosecution for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute the drug.
For that charge to be filed, it’s not necessary for the offender to sell drugs, Duering said. All that’s necessary to be guilty of that charge is moving an illegal substance from one person to another, he said.
