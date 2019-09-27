GRAND ISLAND — The public had its first look Thursday night at a proposal to redevelop the former Grand Island Veterans’ Home campus as housing for veterans who are senior citizens.
Administrator Amber Brannigan said during a meeting organized by the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services-Building Division that a call had been issued for information and/or proposals in redeveloping the site.
She said the White Lotus Group, a real estate development firm out of Omaha, was unanimously selected by the redevelopment team to present their proposal for the redevelopment of the campus, in conjunction with Chief Construction, O’Connor Enterprises and architectural firm DLR Group.
Brannigan said a redevelopment team made up of representatives from the city of Grand Island, Hall County, economic development and the state of Nebraska selected the four partners’ redevelopment proposal due to the amount of work they plan to put into the campus and “the boxes that were checked when the proposal was submitted.”
Scott Henry, executive vice president for development at White Lotus, said the partners envision the redevelopment project as a three-phase project. The first phase would be focused on the single-story buildings on the veterans home campus. He said the plan is to make 100-unit senior housing for seniors who are veterans and their spouses.
“The reason we chose this for phase I is because with the way we finance these particular projects, there is a high level of certainty that we can get these sources of financing,” Henry said. “What is really important is the certainty of execution. We deliver that and raise the sources that we need to renovate those buildings into 100 units of senior housing.”
Ray O’Connor of O‘Connor Enterprises said, “One thing I really want to stress is that as our veterans get older, if a veteran were to pass away, what happens to the spouse? Is the spouse going to have an opportunity to be cared for in this community? I think that this plan offers that solution. To me, that is very important.”
Once the property is stabilized in phase I and financing is secured, Henry said the partners plan to install a community college-type space in the center of the property and provide housing for people who are serving in internships. Phase III of the proposed redevelopment project would turn a building on the campus’ east side into an affordable assisted-living space.
