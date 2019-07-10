WILBER — Prosecutors called witnesses Wednesday in an attempt to poke holes in testimony by Aubrey Trail that he and his girlfriend Bailey Boswell had known Sydney Loofe for several months before meeting her on Tinder dates in November 2017.
Trail, as well as two hotel clerks from Falls City, Nebraska, testified Tuesday that Loofe was with Trail and Boswell at the hotel once or twice during the summer or early fall of 2017.
But work records indicated that Loofe, 24, was working at Menards in Lincoln on most of the days Trail and Boswell checked into the hotel, the Grand Weaver, during 2017.
And a selfie taken by Boswell during one of those visits appeared to show a different blond girl with them.
Falls City auctioneer John Cummings also testified that he knew Trail well from his dealings in antiques. But Cummings, when shown a picture of Loofe in court on Wednesday, said he’d never seen “this individual” with Trail.
Testimony ended Wednesday morning, with closing arguments set to begin around 10:30 a.m. The jury could begin its deliberations by midday. The trial is now in its fourth week.
Trail, 52, and Boswell, 25, are charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Loofe.
Loofe arranged two dates with Boswell via the Internet dating app Tinder in November 2017. Her remains were discovered along gravel roads an hour’s drive west of Wilber on Dec. 4 and 5, 2017.
Trail and Boswell face the possibility of the death penalty if found guilty.