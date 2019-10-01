A raid in Bellevue to break up a suspected cockfighting ring led to the seizure of 163 birds and the arrests of five people, the Nebraska Humane Society said.
The raid, conducted by Humane Society animal control officers and the Bellevue Police Department, occurred Friday, the Humane Society said Tuesday in a press release. The officers seized 114 roosters/gamecocks and 49 hens and chicks from a property southwest of 15th Street and Childs Road.
The birds weren't in the best of conditions, said Pam Wiese, a Humane Society spokeswoman. Some of them had scarring consistent with cockfighting, she said, and two of the birds had to be euthanized.
The five people who were arrested have been charged with cockfighting, a felony, the Humane Society said.
The birds are being cared for by the Humane Society.
Four dogs, four kittens and a goat also were seized from the same property because of allegations of animal neglect, officials said.
It is the second-largest of three cockfighting cases the Humane Society has seen over the past three years, officials said.
