GRAND ISLAND - Surrounded by more than 100 of Grand Island’s Case New Holland employees, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring October as Manufacturing Month in Nebraska.
Last year, the Grand Island plant, which employs more than 500 people, was honored as the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce’s Manufacturer of the Year.
Tuesday’s ceremony included a tour of the combine and windrower plant, along with a ride in one of the facility’s combines for Ricketts. He also shared good news about a recent surge in Nebraska manufacturing jobs.
He told the plant’s employees that Nebraska’s manufacturing employment reached its highest point in more than 10 years this summer. Ricketts said nearly one in 10 jobs in the state is in the manufacturing sector.
That resurgence in Nebraska’s manufacturing comes after the state saw a drop of nearly 11 percent in manufacturing jobs from December 2007 to December 2009 because of a national economic downturn.
While low commodity prices since 2014 have impacted the Grand Island CNH plant, the equipment built there still provides a lift to both the area and state economy. Last year, combine and thresher exports from Nebraska were ranked fifth among Nebraska export items, with a value of nearly $400 million.
For Ricketts, the surge in Nebraska manufacturing jobs is vital toward building momentum to keep growing the state’s economy.
He told the CNH employees of his administration’s four-step strategy to grow Nebraska. That includes educating, developing and connecting young people to job opportunities available in the state, including with plants such as CNH.
Ricketts said that strategy has been paying dividends as there has been an increase in both young people and women interested in careers in manufacturing.
“That is one of the ways we have to make sure young people start that career path,” the governor said.
According to CNH plant manager Mike Schaefer, the company is working with the Grand Island Public Schools through its Career Pathways Institute. Students are working at CNH as apprentices.
“We are very happy with the Grand Island Public Schools,” he said. “Our partnership with them has allowed us to get their juniors and seniors to start working to realize the kind of jobs and opportunities we can offer,” Schaefer said.
He said it was an honor having Ricketts recognize the CNH plant.
“This is recognition of our workforce for the innovations that we have provided through our world-class manufacturing methods,” Schaefer said. “We see the technology entering into manufacturing, and that recognition for having that proclamation signed at our site. We are very honored.”
The CNH plant has been a part of Grand Island’s manufacturing sector since 1965. In the more than a half-century the plant has been in Grand Island it has continued to grow and expand, building some of the world’s most technologically sophisticated farm machinery.
Schaefer said 95 percent of what they manufacture at the Grand Island plant is combines. More than half of the equipment is exported outside the United States.
The plant also adds to the state’s economy. Thirteen percent of the supplies and materials it needs comes from more than a dozen Nebraska suppliers, which adds more than $60 million annually to the state’s economy.
The plant employs 561 people.
“Being here in Grand Island has meant the world to us,” Schaefer said. “This is a great state. The workforce and their productivity have been outstanding. They have progressed the efficiency, quality and safety that we can build into these units.”
He said future equipment manufactured at the plant will continue to become more technologically sophisticated.
“The technology within those combines and what they provide to our customers continues to grow by leaps and bounds,” Schaefer said.
Also at the ceremony was Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
“Manufacturing is the fastest growing industry in the state,” Slone said. “As communities across the state look for economic development, manufacturing is generally the lead industry. We (Nebraska) are looking to build our existing manufacturing base and bring new ones in.”
