LOUP CITY — A Rockville man is accused of having sexual contact with a child in Sherman County.
Lloyd R. Criffield, 73, of Rockville is charged in Sherman County Court with two counts of felony third-degree sexual assault of a child on July 4, 2019. The charge alleges he had sexual contact with a person 14 years old or younger in Sherman County.
Court records detailing the allegations are sealed.
Records say Criffield previously was convicted in Dawes County District Court of felony sexual assault of a child in August 1994, involving two separate victims.
If convicted, Criffield faces five to 50 years in prison on each count.
As of today, Criffield was being held at the Valley County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court this week.