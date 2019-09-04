Authorities from throughout the Panhandle are assisting the Sioux County Sheriff's Office in attempting to locate an elderly missing man.
Sheriff Chad McCumbers told the Star-Herald that it is not clear how long the man has been missing, but that he received a report about 14 hours ago. The man's vehicle has been located, where it went off the road on Henry Road, about four miles north of the Sioux County line.
"We are going to put everything into it," he said of this morning's search efforts. "We hope to have a resolution soon."
Officers and firefighters from area departments have been assisting Sioux County in an ongoing effort to locate the man. McCumbers noted that Morrill Fire Department, Region 22 Emergency Management, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments, and the Nebraska State Patrol are among the agencies expected to resume search efforts this morning. According to a social media post, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office, Goshen County Search & Rescue, Mitchell and Lyman Fire Departments, and Air Link were among the organizations that assisted Tuesday night.
The man does suffer from medical conditions, which McCumbers said he was unable to detail.
