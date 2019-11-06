KEARNEY — Seven people are in jail Wednesday after suspected methamphetamine was found Tuesday inside a Kearney house.
At 3 p.m. the Kearney Police Department received a report of unwanted people inside a rental house in the 200 block of West 28th Street. Police served a search warrant on the house and found seven people, and 17.9 grams of suspected meth, inside.
KPD’s K9 unit responded to the scene.
The five men and two women were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of meth. Two men also were arrested on outstanding warrants in Adams and Buffalo counties.
Late Wednesday morning, all seven people were being held without bond at the Buffalo County Jail. They were scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.
The suspected meth will be sent to the Nebraska Crime Lab for testing.
