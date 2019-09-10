Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium welcomed two snow leopard cubs this spring.
The cubs, one male and one female, were born on May 22.
The cubs and their mother, Rosemary, aren’t on display yet. Their dad, Pasha, can be seen in the Asian Highlands exhibit.
The cubs will be named at the zoo’s Zoofari fundraiser on Friday. At 1 month old, both cubs weighed just over 5 pounds.
Rosemary and Pasha are also parents to Victoria, who was born at the zoo in 2017. She went to live at the Binder Park Zoo, near Battle Creek, Michigan, this month.
Rosemary, who is 5 years old, has been at the zoo since 2015. She weighs about 78 pounds. Pasha, 10, came to the zoo in 2012. He weighs about 106 pounds.
Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, according to a release from the zoo. There are an estimated 2,700 to 3,300 snow leopards left in the world. The main threats facing the animals are loss of habitat, retaliatory killing from predation on livestock and illegal trade in furs, bones and other body parts.
