WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) — A woman who fell off a bridge while stargazing has been transferred from a Lincoln hospital to one in Omaha, authorities said.
Lindsay Kroger, 37, of rural Lincoln, had gone with five other people to the bridge about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) southeast of Waverly to look at the sky early Sunday morning. She leaned back, thinking there was a support piece behind her but instead fell 27 feet (8.2 meters) to the ice below, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.
She was flown to a Lincoln hospital and then sent Monday to the Omaha facility.