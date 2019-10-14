GRAND ISLAND - A total of 36,373 people attended the 12 concerts this year at the Nebraska State Fair.
Little Big Town drew the biggest crowd, at 4,875. The Older Nebraska concert, featuring the Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and The Platters, was in second place with 4,565. Next up, with 4,461, were Brett Eldredge with Devin Dawson.
The fourth-biggest crowd, totaling 4,075, came to see Maren Morris. Trace Adkins was close behind at 4,034.
The other performers were Zach Williams, with 2,901 people; Halestorm, with 2,350; Theory of a Deadman, with 2,126; Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., 1,974; Cody Jinks, 1,819; Bad Wolves, 1,723, and Whiskey Myers with Reckless Kelly, 1,470.
Looking at other State Fair numbers, total attendance was 283,468. Of that number, 224,450 tickets were sold at the gate.
A total of 10,952 tickets were sold at Pump and Pantry locations. That number represented an increase for Pump and Pantry. In 2018, 6,325 tickets were sold at the Nebraska-based convenience stores.
The highest-attended day this year was Sunday, Sept. 1, when 50,232 poured through the gates.
The number of volunteers increased slightly, growing from 929 last year to 938 this year.
The number of 4-H livestock entries dropped, going from 2,695 in 2018 to 2,354 this year.
FFA livestock entries saw a small increase, rising from 1,536 last year to 1,566 this year.
Sponsorship revenue increased 38 percent over 2018. Carnival sales also increased, posting a figure 4 percent higher than the record year of 2017.
