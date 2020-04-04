LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference Thursday to announce the state has entered into an agreement with the University of Nebraska System to provide quarantine housing. He also gave an update on COVID-19 testing in Nebraska and reviewed the state’s social distancing strategy.
First Lady Susanne Shore joined the governor to share information about Nebraska Impact’s COVID-19 relief fund. Additionally, Labor Commissioner John Albin overviewed the state’s work to process unemployment claims during the pandemic.
The state has signed contracts with the University of Nebraska to create bed space for three purposes:
- Quarantining individuals who need monitoring;
- People in isolation while waiting for testing results;
- Discharging patients who are convalescing.
The contracts will provide about 2,100 beds with food and janitorial services. The state and the federal government will cover the costs of these beds.
He said work has begun to pull together the staffing for these facilities if they are needed.