LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol and many other law enforcement agencies, including the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Kearney Police Department, are teaming up to encourage seat belt use during the annual spring “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
“Travel patterns and road trip vacations have certainly been reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still important for everyone on the road to drive safely and buckle up,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers continue to patrol Nebraska’s roadways and will be working hard all summer to keep Nebraska safe.”
The campaign runs through May 31, which includes Memorial Day weekend. The effort coincides with the mission of the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office to continue the increase of seat belt use in Nebraska.
The Highway Safety Office is providing $25,000 to pay troopers for the enforcement effort.
Troopers will perform high-visibility patrols throughout the campaign.