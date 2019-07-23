SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff Public Schools has settled a federal lawsuit against the Scottsbluff school district involving a coach convicted of sexually assaulting a student.
In November 2017, a woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska just days after a Scotts Bluff County District Court judge sentenced former Scottsbluff golf coach Michael Klein to 24 to 32 years in prison on four counts of first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony. The woman filed suit against Klein, Scottsbluff Public Schools and the Scotts Bluff Country Club, where Klein had also coached as an assistant golf pro.
The attorneys representing the woman, Kathleen Fisher and Dane Martin of Graves Garret LLC of Kansas City, Missouri, report that the suit was settled for $2.75 million.
In a statement, Fisher said: “This outcome cannot erase the pain from what happened, but it will go a long way to helping our client move on with her life and pursue her goals. It also provides much-needed accountability to officials who have a duty to protect our children. Even today, far too many victims of childhood sexual abuse are reluctant to report what happened and pursue relief against their perpetrators — an unfortunate reality that is now changing.”
In a statement issued Monday by Scottsbluff Public Schools communications director Melissa Price, settlement of the lawsuit was confirmed and Price said: “The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by or liability of the Scottsbluff Public Schools. Instead, all parties to the litigation wanted to avoid the costs, expenses and uncertainties of trial.”
The woman was one of two victims cited in criminal proceedings as having been sexually assaulted by Klein while he served as a golf coach for Scottsbluff. In her lawsuit, the woman alleged that Klein quickly developed a sexually and emotionally abusive relationship with her after she joined the golf team as a freshman and that he sexually assaulted her for three years. She says he used his position of authority to facilitate the abuse and groom her, including requiring the woman to spend additional time with him and having her work out at his home gym and at off-site facilities where practices were held. She alleged she suffered harassment that continued after she quit the golf team and while she was attending college. In the suit, the woman alleges the school district showed deliberate indifference of the sexual abuse and harassment committed by Klein in violation of Title IX and deprived her of her civil rights. She also claimed negligence on behalf of the district.
The woman had also sued the coach, Michael Klein, and the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
In her claim against the coach, Michael Klein, the woman alleged sexual battery, sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In a hand-written response filed in December 2017, Klein denied the allegations, though he admitted he had filed a no contest plea to the charges The woman also claimed that the Scotts Bluff Country Club was negligent in failing to protect her from Klein. The woman had practiced with Klein at the club and also said he had arranged to get her hired there to continue controlling the woman. In a response to the lawsuit, the club admitted that Klein had been terminated in the fall of 2008, citing job performance issues, but that it did not intervene or act because it did not have knowledge or notice of an “improper relationship” involving Klein and Doe at the time of his employment.
The court ordered dismissal of the suit on July 1. According to court filings, Jane Doe also dismissed her claims against Klein and the Scotts Bluff Country Club. Doe's attorneys said they could not comment or provide any additional information on other settlements.
The settlement will be paid by the district’s insurance provider, the statement said: “The payment amount will be paid by the school district’s risk liability pool, ALICAP. Other than the self-insured retention, Scottsbluff Public Schools will not pay any amount of the settlement. This payment will have no fiscal impact on the Scottsbluff Public Schools’ assets, budget or property tax levy.”
The district also said it “continuously reviews and evaluates its policies, procedures and practices related to student safety, staff hiring and training, and compliance with law.”
Doe's attorneys report vigorously litigating the case, including compelling discovery of thousands of pages of documents and taking more than a dozen depositions of school officials and witnesses throughout the country. Graves Garrett also litigated a portion of Jane Doe’s claims before the Nebraska Supreme Court. Klein had appealed his sentence to the Nebraska Supreme Court, arguing that it was excessive. The court denied his appeal.
The full statement of the school district is available on starherald.com.