WILBER — A prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that the slaying and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe was “clearly not a sexual fantasy gone wrong, but a premeditated murder gone right.”
“This was a case about a planned abduction to kill,” said Mike Guinan of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
Guinan wrapped up his closing arguments in the first-degree murder trial of Aubrey Trail by urging jurors to find Trail guilty of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The conspiracy, the prosecutor said, was between Trail, 52, and his 25-year-old girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, who is also charged with first-degree murder. Both face the possibility of the death penalty if found guilty.
Guinan said that when Loofe agreed to meet Boswell for a second date arranged via the Internet dating app Tinder, it was the “poignant moment” in the case.
“At that moment, when Sydney Loofe stepped into (Boswell’s) car, her fate was sealed … she was dead,” he said.
One of Trail’s court-appointed attorneys, Joe Murray, said Wednesday that his client has admitted to causing Loofe’s death and to dismembering and disposing of her body. But Murray said that there was no proof that the slaying was intentional.
“Does common sense tell you there was a plan? Of course it doesn’t,” he said. “No plan. No premeditation. There’s reasonable doubt.”
Murray said that a forensic expert couldn’t say whether a brand-new hacksaw, like one purchased by Trail and Boswell before her date, was used to dismember her body.
So you can toss out premeditated murder, Murray said. The autopsy results, he said, also couldn’t prove whether she was killed purposely, as prosecutors claim, or accidentally, as Trail maintains.
“You don’t like him and I don’t like him but he’s still presumed innocent,” Murray said.
Murray said the facts of the case support a case of manslaughter and not intentional murder.