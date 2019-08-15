LINCOLN - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is challenging hunters to share their passion with someone new.
The Take 'Em Hunting Challenge encourages hunters to take a pledge to introduce someone new to hunting during the 2019-2010 hunting season. Those who meet the challenge can upload of photo of their hunting trip to the game and parks website and will be registered to win prizes including a camouflage John Deere utility vehicle, gift cards, shotguns, a Nebraska State Park stay and outdoor gear.
All prizes were donated by partners invested in recruiting hunters.
“Everyone learned to hunt from someone, and they likely have wonderful memories of those early hunting trips,” said Jim Douglas, director of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in a press release. “Here in Nebraska, we are proud of our strong hunting heritage. But in order for that heritage to last, we must share it with others.”
Prizes will be given away throughout the challenge Sept. 1, 2019-May 31, 2020, with the grand prize utility vehicle winner announced in June 2020.
For more information or to take the pledge, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmHunting.