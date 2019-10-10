Wednesday was report-card day for Nebraska public schools.
The Nebraska Department of Education released test scores and performance ratings for more than 1,100 schools and 244 districts.
After a glimpse at the data, here are six takeaways:
Test scores didn’t move much
The percentage of all students scoring proficiently in English language arts was up 1 percentage point. Same for math. Proficiency in both subjects was 52% — that means just more than half of all students mastered the academic standards in each subject area.
Science proficiency dipped from 68% to 66%.
Students were tested last school year using the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System.
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt has a couple of ideas on the static math and English proficiency.
“I do think we’ve set an extremely high bar, and it can be harder to move it up,” he said.
Poverty, meantime, has crept up statewide over the past decade and grown much faster in some communities, he said.
“Generally we’re seeing increases in poverty rates, increases in diversity and other challenges in our student populations,” he said. “So we’re fighting two trends, so for us to stay stable in results means they’re working pretty hard to keep that track going there, when the trend of demographics is kind of working in the opposite way.”
He said the science dip could reflect local districts transitioning to new science standards adopted in 2017.
Most schools across the state are ‘Great’ or ‘Good’
The Education Department rates districts as Excellent, Great, Good or Needs Improvement.
Three-quarters of schools were rated either Great or Good, same as last year.
Twelve percent were Excellent; 13% were Needs Improvement.
Three metro Omaha districts boosted their ratings
This year, three districts, all at the western edge of the metro area, boosted their marks.
Bennington Public Schools and Gretna Public Schools rose from Great to Excellent; Douglas County West Community Schools rose from Good to Great.
Elkhorn Public Schools stayed Excellent.
Retaining the Great label were the Millard, Papillion-La Vista, Westside and Springfield Platteview districts.
The Ralston and Bellevue districts were rated Good.
Omaha Public Schools remained a Needs Improvement district.
Blomstedt said the ratings, while fairly stable, could see more change in the future.
“Over time we’re hoping to transition to more of a growth-based model,” he said.
Such an accountability system would reward schools that advance students academically more than one grade level in a year, he said.
Federal push to review student groups kicked in
To comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, the state identified 364 schools for performance concerns in various student subgroups.
The so-called Targeted Support and Improvement schools will be receiving some extra state support, though apparently not any money.
The designation stems from an examination of performance of 10 subgroups: black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, Native American/Alaskan, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, two or more races, Asian, white, English learners, students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students.
World-Herald staff writer Emily Nitcher contributed to this report.
