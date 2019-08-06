A search of a teenage girl’s cellphone and computer led Lincoln police to Colorado, where a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child enticement.
Police said Monday that the arrest was made just after midnight Saturday in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Camille Iacono, 14, was reunited with her family Saturday morning.
In the hours after the teen disappeared Friday, both an Endangered Missing Advisory and an Amber Alert were issued. Lincoln police said those alerts created a flood of calls from well-meaning people that slowed the investigation.
Officers became bogged down when they “focused on triaging the numerous reports,” police said.
None of the information from callers assisted in locating the missing juvenile, said Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands, a department spokeswoman.
“What was helpful was that the picture of the girl was being shared by millions of people across the Midwest on social media platforms,” Sands said. “People were tagging hotels, and truckers were spreading the word on their CB radios to watch for this girl.”
The investigation began about 5:20 p.m. Friday when officers were called to a Lincoln home in the 2500 block of South 74th Street. They were told that the teen was last seen about 5 p.m.
The officers were told that she had been corresponding with people from out of state and may have been enticed into leaving her home.
Iacono’s information was entered into a local and national database just after 6 p.m.
Investigators learned additional details from the teen’s parents, through interviews with a friend and through preliminary analysis of electronic evidence. Further analysis of the teen’s cellphone prompted investigators to contact phone service providers.
Using information from those providers, Lincoln police guided Colorado law enforcement officers to a man and Iacono.
Two Lincoln officers flew to Colorado, where they worked with law enforcement officers there to conduct interviews, search the suspect’s vehicle and home and seize evidence, Lincoln police said.
The Colorado man was being held in a local jail Monday awaiting an extradition hearing.