LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday unveiled a website aimed at luring former Nebraskans back and attracting potential new talent to the state.
The Good Life is Calling site brings together information and resources about the state and its communities, from job and career links to information about places to eat and drink.
One feature allows users to refer friends to the Department of Economic Development’s Talent Attraction Team, which will reach out with job openings and customized information.
State Economic Development Director Dave Rippe said the new site should be a help in promoting Nebraska on a national stage.
“People choose places to live based on great opportunities and great quality of life,” he said. “In a way, that makes our task easy: If we can introduce them to all the things that make Nebraska truly special, we’re well on our way to achieving our goal.”
The site, thegoodlifeiscalling.com, is a collaboration between the State Departments of Labor and of Economic Development and was launched in conjunction with the annual Governor’s Summit on Economic Development.
Officials expect to spread the word about the site through grassroots networks and state agencies.