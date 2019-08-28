LINCOLN - A Lincoln convenience store sustained at least $12,000 in damage early Tuesday when someone cut a hole in the roof to gain entry.
Police were called to the Casey's General Store at 2500 NW 12th St. shortly before 5 a.m., after an employee noticed damage to an ATM inside. Officers found a hole in the store ceiling, where the person got in.
The ATM company was notified and was working to determine how much cash had been stolen from the machine, police said. A store manager was working to download video surveillance of the burglary.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.