NORTH PLATTE - A third North Platte man has been charged with two felonies in connection with a June 22 explosion that damaged the back door of a downtown business.
Aldon D. Thompson, 26, was arrested Thursday and is charged with using explosives to commit a felony and third-degree arson causing $1,500 or more in damage.
North Platte residents Dennis C. Smartt-Mead, 26, and Jordan Collins, 23, were arrested on June 26 and July 7, respectively, and face the same charges. Smartt-Mead is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Oct. 4, while Collins’ case has been continued to Nov. 1.
According to North Platte police, further investigation determined there was probable cause to arrest Thompson in connection with the incident as well. A warrant was ultimately issued.
According to an arrest affidavit, an explosion was reported June 22 near 502 N. Dewey St.
Police officers found what appeared to be the remnants of an explosion in the alley west of Brown’s Shoe Fit. The complaint says the steel door of the alley entrance to Brown’s was caved in.
Security footage from a camera attached to Whitetail Screen Print, just north of where the explosion occurred, showed six individuals in the alley.
According to the arrest affidavit, the footage showed Collins removing a red object about the size of his hand from his pocket and handing it to Smartt-Mead. Collins carried a wood filing cabinet to the center of the alley, placed it on the ground and opened the bottom drawer.
The affidavit says Smartt-Mead placed the item in the drawer and then appeared to light a fuse. Both parties then ran away. Moments later the filing cabinet exploded, emitting a flash flame and smoke.
