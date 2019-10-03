A military judge in Hawaii has set a January trial date for a Marine from Nebraska who was arrested with an arsenal of weapons and ammunition in his trunk May 31 at an Offutt Air Force Base entry gate.
Pfc. Ali Al-Kazahg, 22, was arraigned Wednesday in a courtroom at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, where he serves with the 3rd Marine Logistics Group. The judge set his court-martial date for Jan. 24 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possessing modified firearms, making threats and fraudulent enlistment.
Al-Kazahg is the son of parents who were refugees from Iraq following the first Gulf War. He was born in Michigan and grew up primarily in foster care in the Omaha and Lincoln area. At the time of his arrest, he was on leave visiting his foster parents at their farm near Milford.
Al-Kazahg was detained by security forces at Offutt because of a “be on the lookout” bulletin issued by Nebraska law enforcement officials in Lincoln. The bulletin alleged that before leaving Hawaii, he told another Marine that he would “shoot up the battalion, starting at the barracks,” if he were disciplined for certain misconduct. It also said he had made threats against several individual Marines.
A search of his vehicle showed that he was carrying two semi-automatic rifles, a pistol, a silencer, a bump stock, a vest with body armor and a case of ammunition when he tried to enter the base.
His sister, Nedhal Al-kazahy of Lincoln, told The World-Herald in July that Al-Kazahg — whose name she said is spelled differently because of a mix-up on a birth certificate — was planning to go to the Offutt gym.
She said he had been bullied in the Marines. She said the charges are an overreaction by military authorities.
“It’s a waste of time,” Al-kazahy said at the time. “My brother is not a dangerous person.”
She said she has not been allowed to discuss the case with him during telephone conversations.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
