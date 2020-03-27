The Central District Health Department has reported two positive COVID-19 cases in the Central District (Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties). More information will be forthcoming as available.
“We have two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time. We will continue to work with local providers in testing others who report symptoms,” said Teresa Anderson, director of CDHD.
CDHD will continue to focus on the following measures:
Providing and updating information for individuals and families to empower their prevention actions.
— Empowering businesses, schools, and community organizations to implement recommended actions, particularly in ways that protect persons at increased risk of severe illness.
— Focusing on settings that provide critical infrastructure or services to individuals at increased risk of severe illness.
— Minimizing disruptions to daily life to the extent possible.