OMAHA - Locksmiths and emergency officials scrambled at least twice Wednesday in the midst of hot, humid weather to free children inadvertently locked in cars.
Similar suffocating heat is forecast the rest of the week, so the public is being reminded to take care.
About 5 p.m., the Omaha Fire Department freed a child locked in a car near 153rd and Sharp Streets, just south of F Street, and about 7 p.m., a locksmith freed a baby at Oak View Mall, according to emergency dispatchers.
In both cases, the driver of the car realized that the child was still inside the vehicle when the door closed and called for help. Neither child was taken to the hospital.
Omaha’s high on Wednesday was 96 degrees, and the heat index exceeded 110 degrees.
On Thursday and Friday, forecasters are expecting highs around 100 degrees and a heat index around 110 degrees.
An excessive heat warning, which means that heat stress or heatstroke can occur quickly, is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
“I definitely would avoid those peak warming hours in the late afternoon,” Valley-based meteorologist Paul Fajman said.
Temperatures aren’t cooling off much overnight this week. The low early Wednesday morning was 78 degrees, close to the record for the least the temperature has dropped on July 17. The record remains 80 degrees, set in 2011.
The forecast for Saturday calls for a high in the upper 90s and a heat index around 105 degrees. Sunday should be a little cooler, with a high around 90 degrees.