NORTH PLATTE - Two two-vehicle collisions an hour apart Sunday afternoon caused injuries on eastbound Interstate 80 through North Platte. They were the weekend’s second and third such wrecks in or near the start of a one-lane construction zone.
The Nebraska State Patrol’s Troop D headquarters in North Platte was still trying to clean up and complete investigations as of 5 p.m., three hours after Sunday’s first wreck took place.
Details on the number and extent of injuries in both incidents weren’t available at that time, a patrol spokesman said.
A Ford sedan and an SUV collided about 1:52 p.m. just west of the overpass at I-80’s Newberry Access interchange at mile marker 179. The Ford ended up in the freeway median and the SUV on the side of the highway, the patrol spokesman said. A total of six people were in the two vehicles.
As investigation of the first wreck continued, a minivan was rear-ended by a semitrailer truck at 3:05 p.m. at mile marker 176, the patrol spokesman said. That location is one mile west of North Platte’s main interchange with U.S. Highway 83.
Eastbound I-80 traffic was backed up for several miles by the collisions, the spokesman said, as it was Saturday morning when a red 1996 Nissan pickup truck under tow fishtailed and broke away from a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.
Members of a Chicago family in the SUV were injured in the Saturday wreck when that vehicle was pulled into the ditch and rolled at least once, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.
That accident took place at mile marker 180, between the Newberry exit and the eastbound weigh station, where traffic has been narrowed to one lane since a reconstruction project started in July.