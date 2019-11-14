GRAND ISLAND (AP) — Police say two people whose bodies were found in a Grand Island motel room died of methamphetamine overdoses.
The bodies of 38-year-old Joshua Perkins of Grand Island and 37-year-old Shannon Sybert of Shelton were found Sept. 9 at the Red Coach Inn. A third person in the room was taken to a hospital.
The Grand Island Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that toxicology tests showed Perkins and Sybert were killed by acute meth toxicity resulting from accidental overdoses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.