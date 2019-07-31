OMAHA - A man and woman from Omaha have been charged with sex trafficking of a minor after Omaha police uncovered evidence during an operation targeting prostitution.
On Tuesday, a Douglas County judge ordered Zarina Patten, 20, held on $500,000 bail in the case. Last week, a different Douglas County judge ordered Tyler Sudduth, 24, held on $250,000 bail.
They must pay 10% of their bail amounts to be released.
A 17-year-old girl said another teenage girl had told her about working for Sudduth and Patten as a way of living, according to an affidavit filed in Douglas County Court. The 17-year-old told police that her mother is in prison and her father has health problems, so she has had to fend for herself.
The girl told police that she performed sex acts in exchange for food, clothing and a place to live, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said officers working with a special squad found the girl on March 16 after she was dropped off by a ride service near 72nd Street and Mercy Road. An advertisement about the girl had been listed on a website known by police to be used for prostitution.
The girl said she had told Sudduth and Patten that she was underage and was assured that “the game” would be explained to her.
All “dates,” the girl said, were for at least $100, although she never kept any of the money. She told police that Sudduth and Patten would respond to inquiries about the website ads before sending her on a date.
A search of her phone allowed police to retrieve “numerous messages, calls and texts” from Sudduth and Patten starting in February and ending on March 16. Officers also found several conversations about sex acts and prices.
The girl said Sudduth told her to send “a smiley emoji” when she was “all good” and had money in hand. The girl told police that she disliked the “dates” so much that sometimes Patten, whom Sudduth called his “main girl,” would take the appointment and pretend that the girl had done the job so Sudduth wouldn’t get angry.