GRAND ISLAND - Two structure fires began within an hour of each other early Monday in Grand Island.
The first one, at 1407 W. Sixth St., has been ruled accidental. The second, at 1221 W. First, is under investigation by the Grand Island Police Department and the Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office.
The West Sixth Street fire, which was reported at 1:18 a.m., was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, said Fire Operations Chief Tim Hiemer.
The home was occupied at the time of the fire. Damage was done to the siding on the front of the porch. The siding burned and melted, Hiemer said. He estimated the damage at $1,500.
In the West First Street fire, one room was heavily damaged by fire, he said. Moderate to heavy smoke and heat damage were done throughout the building.
The house was not occupied. Firefighters responded at 2:18 a.m.
