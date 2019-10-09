OMAHA — An argument between two women after a car crash in Omaha escalated into a shooting Monday night that sent one of them to the hospital.
Police officers were called to 27th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue shortly before 11:15 p.m., where they encountered two 29-year-old women, one of whom had been shot.
The women had begun to argue after getting into a car crash, police said Tuesday, and the argument got physical. During the altercation, one of the women got a firearm from her vehicle and shot the other woman.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The woman who was shot was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The suspected shooter was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, destruction of property and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.