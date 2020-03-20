KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney Facilities Management and Planning continues to take proactive measures to protect campus against COVID-19.
This includes enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of all campus buildings, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Two Rivers Public Health Department.
To further protect UNK students and employees, custodial staff increased the use of disinfectants in high-traffic areas with an emphasis on “touch points” such as door handles, elevator buttons, faucets, light switches, railings, tabletops and chairs.
Similar to the cleaning protocol during flu season, these extra precautions help reduce the spread of illness on campus. Other UNK employees also are encouraged to routinely disinfect touch points in common areas, including conference rooms, waiting areas, service counters and shared workspaces.
In addition to the enhanced cleaning measures, UNK Facilities Management and Planning is following guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure best practices and training on the use of personal protective equipment should a COVID-19 case be reported on campus.
There have been 27 reported cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. None of those cases was in Kearney or Buffalo County.
Facilities Management and Planning continues to receive up-to-date information from health officials and will adjust its cleaning procedures based on the latest recommendations.
UNK is asking the campus community to practice social distancing during this public health risk.
The university will conduct classes via remote learning for the remainder of the spring semester, and faculty and staff who are able to work from home are being asked to do so beginning Monday.
Additionally, all UNK-sponsored events that involve more than 10 people will be postponed or canceled. This restriction, which continues through the spring semester, also applies to events hosted by outside organizations using campus facilities.
UNK is also recommending all business meetings be conducted using remote technology. In-person meetings should be limited to those that are mission critical and attended by 10 or fewer people.