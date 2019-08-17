LINCOLN — University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers determined that over 65 years, yield gaps have widened between irrigated crops and those watered by rainfall alone.
Suat Irmak and Meetpal Kukal analyzed annual yields in 1950-2015 of nine crops — corn, soybean, spring wheat, winter wheat, sorghum, cotton, barley, oats and alfalfa — on a county-by-county basis.
They suspect the widening gap trend stems partly from climate change and irrigation management technology advances. They also found that gap rates and consistency differed substantially by crop and production region.
“You get more yield from irrigated than rain-fed (agriculture), but the magnitude of yield increase is a function of several variables,” said Irmak, UNL’s Eberhard Distinguished Professor of Biological Systems Engineering. “It’s not surprising that as precipitation increases, the yield gap decreases. But that also has spatial and temporal attributes, so it’s not really constant in all regions or for all crops.”
Irrigation most benefited corn yields, the study found, with a 270 percent boost nationally over 65 years.
Meanwhile, the unique growing season for winter wheat meant its yields rose only 25 percent with irrigation, the smallest gain among the nine crops studied.
Illustrating variability by location, the researchers said two corn-growing areas separated by about 700 miles saw a seven-fold difference in irrigation-related yield gains.
They mapped such differences across roughly 80 percent of U.S. cultivated land. Irmak and Kukal said they hope their findings can help guide future crop production while calibrating water management and irrigation use nationwide.
For example, regions or states with historically wider gaps, especially those growing the most irrigation-thirsty crops, might consider irrigating more or investing in soil management practices that help conserve moisture, Irmak said.
Those seeing little difference during the years or, in a few areas, a narrowing of the irrigated versus rain-fed yield gap might decide to allocate their resources in other ways.
The county-level precision of the study’s data also might help individual farmers better estimate irrigation’s potential return on investment.
“We have those answers for different crops in each county, so they can go back and do some analysis,” Irmak said. “If they want to buy a center-pivot for approximately $150,000 and convert their land to irrigation, they can quantify the (return on investment).
“Of course, these are ranges (of values). But they can say, for instance, ‘I can increase my yield by about four to six tonnes per hectare. Depending on grain prices, over the course of five to eight years, I can pay for my pivot.’”
Irmak and Kukal quantified the number of years given counties failed to generate meaningful yields of a crop when relying only on rainfall. They said some farmers might factor that information into long-term risk assessments.
“There’s a bigger risk with rain-fed (agriculture),” Irmak said. “There’s an overall, long-term average value for rain-fed yields, but that doesn’t mean you are going to get that yield every year. That’s why we consider irrigation an insurance policy that normalizes things and provides stable productivity under varying climatic conditions.”
The new in-depth study follows studies by the UNL researchers published in 2018 that quantified lengthening growing seasons and ag effects from climate trends across the United States.
“Things are changing as farmers and their operations are getting more complex and sophisticated, especially in changing climatic conditions,” Irmak said. “... They want more information. They really appreciate more and more scientifically based data.”
He acknowledged comments from colleagues who study environmental issues about irrigation’s role in ferrying nitrogen and other fertilizer components into groundwater.
His research with Kukal gives perspective on the upside of irrigation.
“Irrigation on 24 percent of the cultivated land produces 40 percent of the total global food supply,” Irmak said. “If we stopped irrigating today, more people would suffer or worse due to substantially reduced food, fiber and feed production, especially in areas that are already experiencing a significant shortage of supplies ... And I do acknowledge that irrigation may have some negative environmental effects when management is not practiced properly.”
“I thought this could contribute to getting environmentally and agriculturally focused people thinking about irrigation’s positive impacts rather than focusing on just their own ideas,” he added.