LINCOLN — Two Virginia men were sentenced Tuesday in Nebraska federal court for illegally harvesting wildlife in Custer County.
According to a Nebraska Department of Justice press release, Gregg Davis, 39 of Ruckersville, Va., and Chadwick Graham, 44 of Charlottesville, Va., each were sentenced to one year probation for trafficking wildlife, a misdemeanor.
Additionally, each man was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $10,000 and restitution in the amount of $10,000.
During their terms of probation, Davis and Graham will not be permitted to hunt, trap, assist or be present with anyone engaged in those activities.
A joint investigation conducted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Law Enforcement Division determined that in winter 2015, Davis traveled to Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial big game guiding and outfitting business located near Broken Bow to conduct wildlife hunts.
During the hunts, Davis unlawfully shot a white-tailed deer prior to the legal shooting hours with a .308 caliber rifle and ultimately killed the deer with a suppressed .17 caliber rifle.
Graham also traveled to Hidden Hills Outfitters to hunt in winter 2015. He unlawfully shot a white-tailed deer without a valid permit while parked upon the roadway during closed season hours and with a prohibited suppressed .308 AR-style rifle.
Davis and Graham subsequently transported the trophy parts of their deer out of state for taxidermy services.
Each man paid Hidden Hills Outfitters at least $4,500 for the guided and outfitted hunts.
From 2015 through at least 2016, Davis and Graham killed several additional white-tailed deer, mule deer and turkeys using similarly unlawful methods and with the guidance and assistance of a Hidden Hills Outfitters guide.
Tuesday’s convictions are part of the ongoing prosecution of numerous defendants related to violations committed by owners, guides and clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters. To date, 21 defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $141,700 in fines and restitution for underlying violations related to deer taken within baited areas; deer, pronghorn and wild turkeys taken with weapons or firearms prohibited during their respective hunting seasons; deer taken from the road during closed season hours or without a valid permit; and mule deer taken within the Mule Deer Conservation Area.
The operation was a joint investigation conducted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Law Enforcement Division.
