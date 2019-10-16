NELIGH, Neb. (AP) — Voters have recalled two northeast Nebraska county commissioners who were elected less than a year ago.
Unofficial results say a little more than 64 percent of Tuesday's voters in Antelope County wanted to oust District 5 Commissioner Tom Borer and nearly 64 percent wanted District 3 Commissioner Allen Bentley booted out of office as well. They were elected in November and took the oath of office in January.
The recall petitions filed in July say Borer and Bentley mismanaged county funds. They denied the allegations.
