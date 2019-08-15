A 60-year-old Wahoo man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he rammed a Saunders County Sheriff's SUV and a Wahoo police cruiser with his semi truck.
The arrest is the result of an incident Tuesday about 7 p.m. when police and deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of East 2nd Street of Wahoo for a domestic disturbance, said Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz.
Upon arrival, officers were confronted by the suspect who was driving a semi truck.
"The driver of the semi accelerated into a yard and toward an officer," Stukenholtz said. "He re-entered the street and accelerated toward and crashed into a Wahoo police car and Saunders County Sheriff’s car."
All three vehicles came to rest in the yard of a nearby home. The suspect exited the semi and confronted officers with a baseball bat before being taken into custody, Stukenholtz said.
Both law enforcement vehicles were totaled. One officer was treated and released as the result of the incident.
The man was also arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault of a police officer, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and two counts of criminal mischief over $5,000.