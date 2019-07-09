Walmart says it plans to spend about $35.6 million in Nebraska during the next year for the remodeling of seven stores.
The renovations will include installation of “pickup towers’’ — 16-foot-tall towers that Walmart describes as high-tech vending machines capable of fulfilling a customer’s online order in less than a minute.
Gretna residents got their first look Friday at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 11350 Wickersham Blvd. during a grand reopening celebration.
The Gretna store also showed off the following improvements: an electronics department with interactive displays; a tool department with a new look and added variety; updated apparel departments; a new layout and larger assortment in the home department; and additional self-checkouts.
To use the pickup tower, customers choose from items available on Walmart.com and select the pickup option at checkout. When the item arrives at the local store, an associate loads it into the pickup tower and the customer retrieves it by scanning a bar code sent to his or her smartphone.
“We’re excited for everyone to come see how we are helping give time back to our customers with a new and improved shopping experience,” said Justin Ramsey, Gretna store manager.