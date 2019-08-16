The weak rumblings of an earthquake in Kansas were felt Friday morning by some southeast Nebraska residents.
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported southwest of Hutchinson, Kansas, just before 8 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service received a few calls from Nebraskans who reported feeling the quake, said Valley-based meteorologist Hallie Bova.
Calls have come from Pawnee County, Lincoln and Beatrice, Bova said.
Hutchinson is a little more than 250 miles south of Grand Island.
"If people were still sleeping, they likely wouldn't have noticed it," Bova said. "They may have if they were up and about, but it was likely pretty weak and not too noticeable."