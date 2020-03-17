A wind-whipped winter storm is expected to blast the Nebraska Panhandle later this week.
The National Weather Service said in a blizzard warning issued Tuesday morning that the storm is likely to hit the area Wednesday night. A light glaze of ice will be followed by snow accumulations of up to 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) by Friday morning.
Wind gusts as high as 50 mph (80.5 kph) are expected, making travel hazardous, the weather service said. Conditions are forecast to be less severe east of the Panhandle.