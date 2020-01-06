OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman was burned by flames that damaged her east-central Omaha apartment, authorities said.
Firetrucks were dispatched to the building around 2:10 p.m. Sunday. A fire official said a mattress caught fire in the apartment because smoking materials were improperly extinguished.
The woman escaped before firefighters arrived. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of burns on her back. Her name hasn't been released.
