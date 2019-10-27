MONROE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Nebraska say a woman and child were killed in a crash when their car collided with semitrailer in Platte County.
The Platte County Sheriff's Office say 43-year-old Lisa Groth, of Monroe, was driving the car south of a county road Friday morning when it collided with a westbound grain truck. Investigators say Groth and the child riding with her were killed in the crash.
The driver of the grain truck was uninjured.
An investigation into the crash continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.