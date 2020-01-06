GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A woman has died in a collision involving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Hall County, authorities said.
First responders were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a spot about 4 miles southwest of Grand Island. They found the woman had already died. Her name hasn't been released.
The collision involved the semitrailer and a passenger vehicle, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. More information about the people in both vehicles and what happened hasn't yet been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.