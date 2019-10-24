MADISON - At least 12 workers have been detained following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in Madison Wednesday afternoon, according to Lazaro Spindola, executive director of Nebraska Latino American Commission.
The workers, who are all men, had been employed at D&D Industries, a wood pallet manufacturing facility, Spindola said. ICE has currently not disclosed detainees’ names.
Madison High School is providing room in its facilities for organizations providing help to detainees and families.
The Latino American Commission is an official Nebraska government entity that serves as a link between the state government and local Latino communities.
Details are still emerging on the raid and the Immigrant Legal Center, an affiliate of Justice For Our Neighbors Network of Nebraska, reported that 14 individuals are known to have been taken into custody.
Dawn Bashara, the communications and development director at ILC, said advocates are on the ground in Madison, working to identify individuals in need of consultations and other immigration services.
A Madison resident who lives near the D&D facility said she saw a white, unmarked helicopter flying over the area at about 9 a.m.
Two employees at the D&D facility said they had no comment and did not provide the names of anyone that would be able to comment.
