LINCOLN — Workers and businesses are encouraged to utilize resources available through the Nebraska Department of Labor as they respond to COVID-19, said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin.
“We understand this is a time of uncertainty for all Nebraskans, and we are here to support workers and employers as they navigate this challenging situation,” Albin said.
Workers in a non-paid status because of COVID-19 may file a claim for unemployment insurance benefits. Unemployment claims in Nebraska are filed online at NEworks.nebraska.gov. The NEworks mobile app is available to download for free.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced last week that through May 2, the Labor Department would be waiving the requirement to search for work, as well as the requirement to serve an unpaid waiting week once eligibility is determined. Employers whose workers file claims tied to COVID-19 also will not be charged for those benefits. Nebraska’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund will instead be used.
If an employer is laying off a large number of workers, they may file a claim in NEworks on behalf of these workers. Instructions are found on the NDOL website at: dol.nebraska.gov/UIBenefits