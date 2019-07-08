GRAND ISLAND — A 13-year-old boy tried to stab his mother with a large kitchen knife Wednesday night at a residence at 2323 Bellwood Drive, according to Grand Island police.
“Mom was not putting up with his antics anymore,” said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department. The juvenile might have been trying to steal his mother’s vehicle.
“When she disciplined him, he ended up grabbing a knife and attempted to stab her, missed and hit the kitchen cupboard instead,” Elliott said.
The crime was reported at about 8:30 p.m.
The teenager was arrested for attempted second-degree assault (with a nonfirearm) and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was transported to Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services in Madison.