Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 60 MPH. * WHERE...VALLEY, GREELEY, SHERMAN, DAWSON AND BUFFALO COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&