A 6-year-old girl with extremely critical injuries was among four people taken to an Omaha hospital Wednesday following a hit-and-run crash that involved four vehicles near 50th Street and Grand Avenue.
Ariona Thomas was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries to her head and spinal cord that are considered life-threatening, an Omaha police spokesman said. Jasmine Thomas, 29, of Omaha, was being treated at the hospital for neck injuries.
Kenneth Greer, 51, of Omaha, was being treated for a fractured pelvis. Police said Greer was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that hit three other vehicles.
Investigators determined that Greer was westbound on Grand Avenue about 5:30 p.m. when his pickup struck the rear passenger fender of a 2016 Kia Sorento northbound from a stop sign on 48th Street. The Kia spun around and came to rest on the northeast corner of the intersection as the pickup continued west on Grand Avenue.
The pickup then struck an eastbound 2012 Dodge Journey in front of 4921 Grand Ave., before running the stop sign at 50th and Grand, police said. The pickup collided with the rear of a westbound 2012 Buick Verano sedan driven by Jasmine Thomas and occupied by Ariona Thomas.
A second passenger in the Buick also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.
Greer's driver's license was revoked on Dec. 14, 2017, according to the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles records. The stated reason was a violation of a child support order.
