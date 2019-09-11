A 9-year-old boy riding a rental scooter suffered a head injury Tuesday in a collision with a city bus.
Derrick Ashley was riding an orange Spin scooter south on Florence Boulevard about 5 p.m. when the crash occurred, said Sgt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha police accident investigation squad. The boy was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the bus driver was following Ashley south on Florence Boulevard, honked at him and then began to pass him when the child appeared to move toward the curb, Bonacci said. “At some point they collided,” he said.
The collision occurred near Kountze Park at the intersection of Florence Boulevard and Pinkney Street, Bonacci said. It’s not clear, he said, whether Ashley was alone, although he was the only person using a scooter.
Bonacci said police will review video from the bus Wednesday to get a clearer idea of what happened. They’ll also work with the scooter company to find out who rented the scooter. The rules for scooter rental stipulate that users must be at least 18 years old.
Omaha is more than halfway through a six-month trial period with the scooters. More than 60 people have gone to local emergency rooms with injuries, and in at least one other instance, involving a 16-year-old who injured her ankle, police investigated.
“From what I know, this is the first serious injury involving an electric scooter,” Bonacci said. “There’s going to be a lot of clarifying of (traffic) rules and how they apply to the crash.”
