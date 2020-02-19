KEARNEY — Aaron M. Cavanaugh, 41, of Min-den died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Craig Funeral Home in Minden with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating.
Military honors will be presented by the Minden American Legion, Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars and North Platte Funeral Honors team in conjunction with the U.S. Army Military Honors Team. Interment will be 2 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. In honor of Aaron, casual Husker attire is requested.
There will be no visitation and the casket will be closed.
——
Aaron Mark Cavanaugh was born Sept. 1, 1978, at McGuire Air Force Base in Wrightstown, N.J., to the late Mark T. Cavanaugh.
He grew up on the McGuire AFB and Altus, Okla., AFB locations, graduating from Altus High School with the class of 1997. Following graduation, he honorably served his country with the U.S. Army from 1998 until 2014.
During Aaron’s military tenure, he was the recipient of the Iraq Campaign Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Defense Service Medal and NCO Professional Development Ribbon. He completed leadership development and administrative courses while serving as an information technologies specialist.
Aaron was a life member of the Heartwell VFW Post 5537 and had various hobbies including studying the weather, planning road trips, hunting, spending time with friends and family and following the Broncos. He was an avid Husker fan.
Affectionately known as “Winger,” Aaron was the most caring person, with a heart of gold.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Mandy (Les) Richards of Oklahoma City; nephew, Jackson Richards; aunts and uncles, Michael (Janet) Cavanaugh, Matthew Cavanaugh, Debra (Dan) Dorn and David (Donna) Cavanaugh, all of Minden; as well as a host of cousins, extended relatives and numerous friends.
Aaron was preceded in death by his father, Mark Cavanaugh; and grandparents, Larry and Delores Cavanaugh and Hans and Wanda Prien.
Memorials in Aaron’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family www.craigfunerals.com.