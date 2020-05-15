KEARNEY — Agapita Ibarra Deescalante, 85, of Lexington, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Saturday with a rosary at 4 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home with the Rev. Jose Chavez, officiating. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to members of a household who live together may be seated together, but maintain six feet of social distance from other parties. The rosary will be streamed through Facebook live on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Following the visitation, cremation will take place and burial will be at a later date in Mexico.
Agapita was born Jan. 23, 1935, at Suchil, Durango, Mexico, to Martin and Julia (Rodriguez) Ibarra.
She married J. Refugio. He preceeded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Gabriel Escalante of Lexington, J. Refugio Escalante of Elgin, Ill., and Maria E. Escalante of Fort Worth, Texas; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters.