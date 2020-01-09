KEARNEY — Alan P. Brecht, 74, of Kearney died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at St. Luke’s Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven’s Chapel.
Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Teammates Program.
Online tributes and condolences can be shared at www.hlmkfuneral.com.