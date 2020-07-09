HINTON, Okla. — Alan Jay Gibbons, 82, of Cedar Lake in Hinton and a former Kearney, Neb., resident, died Monday, June 29, 2020.
A celebration of life memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday at Santa Fe Presbyterian Church in Edmond, Okla.
Internment is 3 p.m. July 17 at Kearney Cemetery.
OK Cremation & Funeral Home in Oklahoma City is in charge of arrangements.
——
He was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Kearney to Thomas and Marie Gibbons. He was baptized at First Christian Church in Kearney on Jan. 26, 1947. After he graduated from Kearney High School in 1955, he joined the U.S. Army. While he was stationed at Fort Sill, he met Shirley Ann Calvert of Pauls Valley, whom he married on May 24, 1958. Alan and Shirley later moved to Sacramento, Calif., where their only child, Karen Ann, was born Sept. 25, 1960.
Alan had many talents like playing every string instrument. The violin was his first. He had a great love for the Lord while being a preacher of God’s word.
As a natural salesman, he could tinker and fix just about anything. He had a love for broadcasting, sales and investments, which is what he did for many years while living in Cheyenne, Wyo.
After residing for several years in Edmond, he and Shirley retired to Cedar Lake in Hinton, where he continued on the air with one of his favorite hobbies, HAM (amateur) radio channel WB7EIM. He loved talking to people and had many stories to share. He loved to buy, fix up, race and sell hot rods and motorcycles. He would take the kids for rides on his motorcycle and more recently his “putt putt” golf cart around the lake. He always enjoyed showing off his newest “toy” and involving others in the hope they would enjoy them as well.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; his only child, Karen Ann Corey and husband Charles of Edmond; four grandchildren, Starla Ann Williams and husband Sammy, Lance Morris Stephens and wife Phoenix, Jennie Renee Dugas and husband Jeremy, and Brent Michael Corey and wife Jennifer; 10 great-grandchildren; many cherished cousins and family, as well as friends who became like family.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Don Glaze and Keith Glaze; and one sister, Ardeth Gibbons Wait.